Democracy Day: NSCDC calls for citizens’ involvement in security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called on Nigerians to join in the fight against insecurity to help sustain and promote democracy in the country.

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, made the call on Monday in Abuja in commemoration of the nation’s Democracy Day.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Corps, CC Olusola Odumosu, on Monday, Audi said that it was imperative for citizens to support President Bola Tinubu’s policies and programmes for a better Nigeria.

He also said that security agencies needed the cooperation of every citizen to effectively secure the country.

He, therefore, tasked citizens at all levels to provide credible information that would help nip crime in the bud.

“If you see something, do not waste time in saying something,” Audi advised.

The NSCDC boss said that only a secure society devoid of crimes would guarantee growth and development.

“A rise in being nationally security conscious is the first step towards creating a nation with a shared sense of national identity.

“It also fosters common understanding amongst different ethnic groups, religions, tribes, and organisations.

“We have to develop a strong feeling of love, commitment, loyalty and affection that enables us to work together for the growth, progress and development of this country,” he said.

The CG called on governments at all levels to give maximum support to security agencies with a view to function effectively in crime fighting and prevention.

