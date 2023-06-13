Democracy Day: Kwara gov seeks support for Tinubu

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the “Renewed Hope” agenda of…

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor stated this on Monday in his congratulatory message to mark the 30th anniversary of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, now tagged Democracy Day.

Meanwhile, the governor on has visited the school for special needs in Ilorin to spend the Democracy Day with the children.

He reassured on the visit his commitment to always support the underprivileged to attain their full potential.

