Demand selfless leaders, cleric urges Nigerians

By Onyekachukwu Obi

Nigerians have been asked to demand for selfless leaders with policies that will impact their lives positively.

Fr. Sebastian Sanni made the call on Sunday during his sermon at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Utako, Abuja.

He said: “The leadership lifestyle that Nigerians want is the one that will reflect selfless services. As a leader, if you are far from this criteria, you cannot speak for the people you are leading.

“The way leaders in our church and in political position behave in this generation shows total ignorance and absence of knowledge to leadership roles.

“Policies in church and in politics are not supposed to add burden to the life of the people, rather, it is supposed to bring relief to the situation people found themselves in.”

The clergy added: “As a country with differences in our culture, tribes, tradition and belief, we have come a long way that we should demand for leaders who serve selflessly.”