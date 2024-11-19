Demand presidential waiver on staff promotion, Education minister urged

The National Education Officers Association of Nigeria has advised the newly appointed Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, to demand for presidential waiver to accommodate more promotion vacancies in the just concluded 2024 promotion examination/oral interview.

On October 23, 2024, President Tinubu appointed Dr Olatunji Alausa as the new Minister of Education, redeploying him to the position and replacing Prof. Tahir Mamman, one of the five ministers dismissed by the president.

In a statement on Monday, Comrade Tadese Abayomi Fatai, National Secretary, National Education Officers Association of Nigeria, emphasised the need for supplementary lists where enough vacancies have been declared.

SPONSOR AD

“We humbly suggest that the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Moruf Olatunji Alausa, should kindly use his good office to ask for waivers and supplementary promotion results for his staff that were successful in the last promotion exams but marginalised and deprived their career progression,” the association said.

It also urged Nasir Sanni-Gwarzo, the ministry’s permanent secretary, to implement measures that would ameliorate the “sad feelings” of the officers, who travelled from other parts of the country to Abuja for the examination.