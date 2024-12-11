Delta: 81-year-old Okuama leader dies in military custody 

Tension has escalated in Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the death of 81-year-old Dennis Okugbaye, the community’s treasurer, in military detention.

Okugbaye’s death, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon, came just six days after the demise of the Okuama Community President General, Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, in similar circumstances.

Both men were among six community leaders arrested by the military in August 2024 and detained without trial. The continued detention and deaths of these leaders have sparked outrage and grief within the community.

Pastor Akpos Okugbaye, the late treasurer’s son, confirmed the death, expressing anguish over his father’s demise.

“This is a painful and unjust loss for our family and the entire community. My father was 81 years old and did not deserve to die this way,” he lamented.

The deaths of Oghoroko, aged 72, and Okugbaye have heightened tensions in Okuama, with community members calling for justice and accountability.

“We are deeply alarmed and demand answers. These deaths in detention are unacceptable,” a community elder, who preferred anonymity, stated.

The arrested leaders—Oghoroko, Okugbaye, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu, and Mr. Dennis Malaka—were reportedly taken into custody between August 18 and 20, 2024. Since then, their whereabouts and the reasons for their detention have remained unclear.