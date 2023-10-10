Delta targets N714bn 2024 budget

The Delta State Government said it is targeting a N714 billion budget estimate for the 2024 fiscal year. Commissioner for Economic Planning, Akporokiamo Ekedayen made…

The Delta State Government said it is targeting a N714 billion budget estimate for the 2024 fiscal year.

Commissioner for Economic Planning, Akporokiamo Ekedayen made the disclosure during the presentation and defence of budget estimates by Ministries, Departments and Agency (MDAs) in preparation for the 2024 budget.

Ekedayen said the 2024 budget proposal would be christened “Fiscal Discipline”.

According to him, the budget size, for now, is about N714 billion out of which 55 per cent is for the capital while the balance is for recurrent expenditure.

“We will ensure that the budget is well-implemented through improved monitoring and evaluation. An independent team would be deployed to access the projects and programs of the MDAs for accountability sake”,he said.

He said the 2024 budget proposal would be funded largely with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) targeted at about N105 billion.

He added that the state government also expected the removal of fuel subsidy to impact on the state’s

Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) receipts.

The commissioner, however, urged the MDAs to come up with only those things that they know would be impactful and deliverable to the people as quickly as possible.

Ekedayen explained that the performance of the 2023 budget was over 70 per cent despite the electioneering activities and other interferences.

He urged that emphasis would be placed on quality and projects that would have a direct impact on the lives of Deltans concerning the 2024 budget.

In his presentation of budget estimates, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Lucky Omokri presented N1billion budget estimate for the ministry.

Omokri added that the amount there would be a lot of improvement in the 2024 budget.

