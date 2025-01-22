Delta senator dumps PDP for APC, drums support for Tinubu

Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

The announcement was made in his hometown of Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, yesterday, where the senator expressed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He said, “I believe in the vision of the Renewed Hope agenda under President Tinubu. It aligns with the aspirations of Nigerians,” Nwoko reportedly said during the declaration.

The senator’s director of communication, Hon. Gloria Okolugbo, confirmed the defection in a brief statement but declined further comments.

Nwoko’s move is expected to reshape Delta State’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. His defection means that all three senators representing Delta State. Ned Nwoko, Ede Dafinone, and Joel Onowakpo Thomas are now members of the APC.

The development has sparked speculation that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori may also consider switching political allegiance, although no official statement has been made.

Political analysts believe Nwoko’s defection could strengthen APC’s position in Delta State, creating ripples within the PDP.