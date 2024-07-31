Delta records 7 deaths in 138 cholera cases

Delta State has recorded seven deaths out of 138 confirmed cases of cholera in Warri South West LGA amid a nationwide outbreak. The Commissioner for…

Delta State has recorded seven deaths out of 138 confirmed cases of cholera in Warri South West LGA amid a nationwide outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a briefing with journalists about the state government’s efforts to control the disease’s spread, attributed the outbreak to poor sanitary conditions.

He also highlighted that low levels of hydrochloric acid in some individuals’ stomachs could increase the risk of contracting cholera.

He said, “We have educated the public on the importance of hand washing, avoiding unclean water and using water purification tablets provided by the Ministry of Health.”

He reassured that most of the cases had been treated and were under control.

He explained that cholera had an incubation period of up to 12 days during which asymptomatic carriers could spread the disease through faeces and urine, particularly prevalent in villages situated on water banks.

Eight high-risk LGAs have been identified in Delta: Warri South West, Warri South, Warri North, Bomadi, Burutu, Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Patani.

The commissioner noted that the ministry successfully controlled the disease in three of the LGAs and that disease surveillance officers were now equipped for diagnosis.

He added that, “The epidemiology unit is also closely monitoring the situation.”