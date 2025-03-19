delta prepares for niger delta sports festival, wraps up local trials

Delta State has concluded its Local Government Trials ahead of the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF), with officials emphasizing the need to select only the best athletes to represent the state at the competition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, next month.

The Executive Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Onoriode Oborevwori, stated this in Asaba after assessing the trials, which were held across three designated venues.

He disclosed that a statewide selection process would be conducted next week to identify the finest athletes from the Local Government Trials.

SPONSOR AD

“The journey is just beginning. Those who have qualified at this stage must work harder to secure a place in the final team for the Niger Delta Sports Festival.”

Oborevwori said. “This is a great opportunity to showcase their talents at both national and international levels.”

He also encouraged athletes who did not qualify to remain determined, noting that another chance awaits them at the National Sports Festival trials next month, as Delta aims to defend its title in Abeokuta this May.

The Director-General of the Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Festus Ohwojero, commended the trials, describing them as a success that helped discover fresh talents. He warned that the next phase would be more competitive as only the best from various local government areas would advance.

The recently concluded trials featured various sports, including weightlifting, chess, swimming, football, and canoeing. As the defending champions of the National Sports Festival, Team Delta is heading into the Niger Delta Sports Festival as strong favourites.