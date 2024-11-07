Delta peace cup returns, rekindling bonds across ethnic lines

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Chairman and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), today threw his support behind the upcoming Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity Football Tournament, highlighting its role in fostering unity among the state’s diverse ethnic groups.

Organized by the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), the tournament will feature teams from the Isoko, Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw communities, all competing with a shared spirit of harmony.

During a visit to his palace by members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), led by CEPEJ National Coordinator Comrade Sheriff Mulade and LOC Chairman Hon. Kenneth Nwabocha, the Orodje endorsed the tournament, calling it “a powerful tool for peace building.”

“I am happy that Mulade is organizing this competition. For too long, others have divided us while exploiting our resources. Football, as we know, is a unifying force, and it’s heartening to see it used to bridge ethnic divides,” the monarch remarked. He also pledged his support in encouraging Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to attend the tournament’s finale, scheduled for December 8 in Okpe Kingdom, coinciding with the International Day of Tolerance.

Reflecting on the importance of unity, the Orodje added, “When I attended Urhobo College, there was no talk of tribal differences; everyone was together. Football remains a simple yet effective way to unite people.”

Comrade Mulade, outlining the event’s significance, shared that this year’s competition will commence on November 16 at Ode-Itsekiri, Warri South LGA, with matches hosted across the various ethnic regions. “This year’s event is bigger and better,” he said.