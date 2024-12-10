Delta PDP crisis: Is Oborevwori fighting Okowa’s battle with Nwoko?

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with an internal power tussle that has exposed cracks within its leadership.

At the heart of the tension are Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North), and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, with political watchers speculating that Oborevwori is subtly defending Okowa in a brewing rivalry with Nwoko.

The crux of the conflict appears to be linked to the 2027 Delta North senatorial race. Some observers suggested that Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023, may have his sights set on returning to the Senate, a position currently held by Nwoko.

However, there are contrasting views that Okowa is eyeing the PDP national chairmanship rather than the Senate.

The rift became more evident recently when Governor Oborevwori publicly addressed Nwoko’s criticism regarding the Okpai Power Plant project. Nwoko had accused the state government of neglecting Ndokwa and Ukwuani communities in Delta North, citing the power plant as a case in point.

Oborevwori countered, clarifying that the project was a federal initiative, and assured that Ndokwa people are adequately represented in the state’s 2025 budget.

Observers further noted that the public confrontation between Oborevwori and Nwoko marks a shift in the once-united PDP leadership in Delta State. Barely two years ago, the two leaders campaigned in solidarity. Now, they seem to be charting separate courses, with accusations and counterclaims dominating the political discourse.

Nwoko’s advocacy for the creation of Anioma State from Delta State on the floor of the Senate and his criticism of the state government have added fuel to the fire.

His viral video accusing the government of neglecting Delta North has stirred reactions from various quarters, prompting Oborevwori to issue a rebuttal during a meeting with Ndokwa leaders at the Government House in Asaba.

Meanwhile, Okowa has remained silent on the matter, fuelling speculation about his intentions.

Political analysts believe his silence is strategic, as he deals with lingering controversies, including his purported invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has been widely circulated on social media.

Apart from the silence of Okowa, the leadership of the PDP in the state has also chosen to keep their distance, with observers noting that this might be over fear of being seen as taking sides in the ensuing crisis.

Efforts to get a reaction from the PDP state chairman, Solomon Areyinka, were futile as he declined to comment.

Some party loyalists who asked not to be named, however, argued that the internal wrangling could weaken its grip on power in the state, particularly in Delta North, where opposition voices are gaining traction.

Despite the conflict, Governor Oborevwori has reiterated his commitment to inclusivity, particularly for the Ndokwa people, insisting that there is no crisis in the party.