Delta pastor arrested for abducting 2 girls

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested no fewer than eight suspects for alleged human trafficking, fraud, armed robbery and murder.

City & Crime reports that the command also disclosed that it recovered five AK-47 rifles, five pump action guns, 24 locally made guns, 489 ammunition, 469 cartridges and eight stolen vehicles from June to July.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Wale Abass, made the disclosure at a press conference to reel out the command’s achievements in the last one month.

The CP listed those arrested as a 42-year-old pastor, Marvelous Ebangwe, for human trafficking, saying the suspect allegedly abducted two young girls who came to his church for a programme on Tare Alegbo Street, Effurun, in Uvwie LGA.

He explained that the suspect who allegedly specialised in trafficking young girls to African countries, and added that the two victims were presently in Senegal.

The commissioner also listed Ejiro Praise (29) and Eshare Ovuovwuro (21) among four suspects arrested for armed robbery.

Other suspects arrested are Augustine Gola Ejowor (50) for the murder of his estranged lover, Felicia Catibekpe (45), with a machete during an argument.

He also disclosed that a N55m Mercedes Benz SUV stolen from a car stand in Abuja was recovered having been abandoned in a bush along Oteri Road, by Doctors Quarters, in Ughelli North LGA.

