Delta govt probes land grabbing allegation against traditional ruler

The Delta State Government’s Commission of Inquiry into the ongoing crisis in the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom has concluded its proceedings after receiving 32 submissions from the public.

The Azagba Ogwashi-Uku community had accused His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, of unlawfully demolishing structures near Delta State Polytechnic.

However, a palace source revealed that during cross-examination, Pastor Ernest Adingupu, representing the Azagba Ogwashi-Uku community, acknowledged that the contested land was part of the 500 hectares legally awarded to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku by court rulings from Justice Theresa Diai, the current Chief Judge of Delta State.

SPONSOR AD

Barrister Chike Onyemenam, SAN, counsel to the Obi, presented substantial evidence, including court judgments, a warrant of possession, and a certificate of possession, affirming the land’s ownership by the royal father.

He explained that the land had been earmarked by the late Obi for a planned mega-city development, but members of Azagba Ogwashi-Uku had allegedly sold portions of it to traders.

Over 120 deeds of conveyance and applications for ratification by buyers were submitted to the commission as part of the evidence.

Onyemenam also highlighted the Obi’s consistent efforts to reclaim Ogwashi-Uku communal lands from illegal encroachment.

In his closing arguments, Onyemenam dismissed the allegations against the Obi as baseless, framing them as part of a coordinated smear campaign.

He urged the commission to recognise that the royal father’s opposition to land grabbing and illegal activities had made him a target of dissatisfied individuals attempting to tarnish his reputation.

The commission is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the Delta State government in due course.