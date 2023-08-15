Delta govt celebrates Jay-Jay Okocha’s half-century milestone

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has celebrated former Super Eagles midfield maestro, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who turned 50 yesterday. Oborevwori in a statement by his…

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has celebrated former Super Eagles midfield maestro, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who turned 50 yesterday.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, yesterday in Asaba, said Okocha was a quintessential footballer whose contributions to the development of Nigeria and world football were remarkable.

He extolled the former Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Bolton Wanderers attacking midfielder for his patriotism, humility, mentorship and support to budding talents, adding that he remained a good ambassador of Delta.

The governor remarked that as a footballer of great talent, Okocha brought his many years of experience to bear when he led the Delta Football Association, DFA from 2015 to 2019.

“As one of the most talented footballers Delta has produced, we are proud of your many achievements in the round leather game.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of the state, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha on his 50th birth anniversary.

“As you turn 50, your family, associates and admirers, have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of wonderful accomplishments”.

Okocha captained the Super Eagles at the 2002 FIFA World Cup finals in Korea/Japan as he won 73 caps for the Nigeria National team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals.

