Delta Gov appoints NNPP Rival In 2023 Polls As Special Adviser

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has appointed Goodnews Agbi, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election as Special Adviser.

Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, Delta capital, said eight others were appointed as Special Advisers.

Emu listed the new Special Advisers to include Barrister Michael Ogboru, son of Great Ovedje Ogboru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last governorship election as well as Hon. Ebikeme Clark, former Chairman of Burutu Local Government, and a son to Chief Edwin K. Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and a former Federal Commissioner in the Second Republic.

The governor also appointed Mr. Sylvester Oromoni whose son, Master Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College in Lekki Lagos, was allegedly killed by his schoolmates.

Others are Charles Whomrowho Oniyere, Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, Hon. Shedrack Ekene Rapu, Dr. Donald Onyibe Peterson, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor and Chief Nath Azuka Igbadi.

Emu said the date for the swearing-in of the Special Advisers would be announced in due course.

