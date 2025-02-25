✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Delta: Family in shock as Father’s corpse Gets Missing at mortuary

delta
    By Kelvin Meluwa

The corpse of a 78-year-old year old man has allegedly disappeared from the Nigerian Navy Hospital mortuary, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Children of the deceased, Omokiniovo Ighorhiohwunu and Mr. Duke Ighorhiohwunu, deposited the corpse at the mortuary on November 21,2024.

A human human right activist, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, has petitioned the police on behalf of the family.
In the petition, Comrade Aghogho maintained that his siblings, Mr. Duke Ighorhiohwunu and Mr. Omokiniovo Ighorhiohwunu. deposited their father’s corpse at the Navy hospital mortuary Effurun and duly signed for it.
“We are shocked and distressed by the sudden disappearance of our father’s corpse and urge you to investigate this matter urgently,” the petition read.
He requested the police to take immediate actions to investigate the circumstances surrounding the “disappearance of our father’s corpse.
“Identify those responsible for the disappearance. Take necessary actions to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
“Assist us in locating our father’s corpse and ensuring its safe return to us for proper burial.”
Comrade Aghogho appealed that the Police should do all it can to ensure that justice is served in the matter.
In a swift reaction, the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Effurun, denied the allegations leveled against it.
In a letter signed by one Lt Ogo on behalf of the Commander and referenced to the Delta State High Court, read: “I am directed to respond to your service of a court document listing this Hospital as the 10th respondent identified by Suit number at Reference A.
“The said service was received on 17th February 2025. Following a review of our records, I am to respectfully inform you that there is no deceased person registered under the referenced in our facility. Please accept the assurance of the esteemed regards of the Commander.”
The Nigerian Army, 3 Battalion, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area has taken up the matter.
In a chat with our correspondent, a female military Police Officer identified as Ruth John, said the Army had invited Aghogho over the matter following a petition before it.
“99% of Nigerian problems, Nigerian Army normally carry, especially in Delta State. Half of the letters, petitions that they write. including on community matters, I do receive them.”
“The Nigerian Army got involved in this matter because the brother in-law is a serving personnel. He serves in Ondo State. His sister received a call from her brother, Aghogho, which I cannot quote because he is the only one that can clear that, this is not my voice because I don’t know him.
“Our own, we are going to follow up so that there will be no corruption. Who deserves justice should be given. Who deserves punishment should be given.”
“We can know how to identify the father. We can enter the mortuary and check if the father is there for further clarification. That’s where we see the military came in because the Navy is being accused which we don’t know. For now, it is an accusation.”
Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Headquarters at Ovwian in Udu LGA has bean investigation.”
