Delta FA lauds partnership with Torino Football Academy

The ACT Sport Di Oyibo in collaboration with Delta State Football Association (DFA) is making bold strides toward rejuvenating grassroots football, with a focus on equipping local coaches to mentor emerging talent.

The Delta State Football Association chairman, Chief Godwin Adode, disclosed this during the closing ceremony of a four-day intensive training organised by Act sports Di Oyibo LTD and Torino Football Academy in Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA of Delta State.

The Chairman called on coaches across Delta State to prioritize self-development and embrace modern coaching techniques to elevate football at the grassroots level.

He said “It’s a new dawn in Delta State. I want to assure all local coaches that initiatives like this will continue. We are dedicated to providing our coaches with the latest knowledge, practical skills, and resources to succeed, not only here at home but also on the global stage,” he stated.

“This progress can only be achieved through consistent training and exposure, much like the intensive sessions we’ve just completed.”

The coaching program was a collaboration between the DFA, Act Sports Di Oyibo Ltd, and Italy’s Torino Football Academy, aimed at fostering the skills of over 55 participating coaches.

In a show of appreciation, Chief Adode praised the program partners, describing them as “reliable allies in advancing grassroots football.”

“We are looking forward to more impactful projects in the near future as part of our vision to strengthen Delta’s football ecosystem,” he said.

Representatives from Torino FC expressed optimism about the collaboration, particularly the establishment of a football academy in Delta State in partnership with the DFA.

Head coach and leader of Torino delegation, Coach Gabriele Maganozzi said, “This is our first direct engagement with a Football Association in Nigeria to support a football academy, which marks a significant milestone for grassroots development in Delta.”