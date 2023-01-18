Delta community petitions IGP, seeks fresh investigation on killing of youth

A community in Delta State, Otulu-Ugo, Aniocha South LGA, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, urging him to re-open investigation into the circumstances that…

A community in Delta State, Otulu-Ugo, Aniocha South LGA, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, urging him to re-open investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of a youth in the community in 2021.

In a petition to the IGP, HRM Francis Medolunwa, the Obi of Otulu-Ugo, said all those involved in the incident that led to the shooting to death of Cletus Okpala should be investigated and brought to book.

HRH Medolunwa alleged that the decision by the police to charge only one suspect in connection to the crime was unsatisfactory to the community.

The monarch in the petition, alleged that “The Otulu-Ugo Community and Ogwashi-Uku Community all in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State have a traditional dispute with the matter in court of competent jurisdiction in suit No 0/38/2021.

“HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo wrote a letter to our community giving us seven days to meet with his community knowing full well that both communities have a matter still pending in court. But before the expiration of the seven days, Obi Ifechukwude Aninshe Okonjo came to our community to perform rituals and also destroyed some building projects that belong to our community but when the youth fell angry and he tried to caution them, one of the vigilante members shot Cletus Okpala to death, whose corpse presently lay in the mortuary of Specialist Hospital in Asaba.”

He faulted the legal department’s decision to charge only the man who is suspected to have shot late Cletus Okpala, appealing to the inspector general of police to revisit the legal advice and “possibly assign a neutral person to review and charge all the suspects involved as there is clear evidence before him so that the court can determine whether they committed such act or not.”