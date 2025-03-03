Delta bans overseas study leave, stops salaries of absentees

The Delta State government has imposed restrictions on overseas study leave for civil servants, requiring them to enrol in Nigerian universities if their chosen courses are available locally.

The measure aims to prevent the abuse of study leave privileges and ensure that public servants continue to contribute effectively to the state workforce.

A circular from the Delta State Civil Service Commission, signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Frederick Yoro, said “Many civil servants granted study leave abroad either fail to return or resign without fulfilling their obligations to the state. This has resulted in a loss of skilled personnel and wasted public resources.

“To address this issue, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has directed that study leave be granted only for courses unavailable in Nigerian institutions. Furthermore, civil servants studying abroad will no longer receive salaries during their period of study.”

The government also introduced stricter conditions, including mandatory bond agreements requiring beneficiaries to serve the state for a specified period upon completing their studies.

The circular also stated that senior officials in MDAs will be held accountable for any lapses, with potential sanctions if public funds are misused to pay salaries to absentee officers.

It said the policy was to maintain discipline and prevent a drain on the state’s human resources.