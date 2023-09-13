Delta assembly seeks enforcement of anti-open grazing law

The Delta State House of Assembly has called on the state government to as a matter of urgency commence the enforcement of the anti-open grazing…

The Delta State House of Assembly has called on the state government to as a matter of urgency commence the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law.

Daily Trust reports that the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had assented to the anti-open grazing bill on September 30, 2021, after being passed by the house on September 21, 2021.

The incumbent governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, was the speaker of the 7th assembly which passed the bill.

At a plenary on Tuesday, the house under matters of urgent public importance, urged the state government to enforce the anti-open grazing law.

The motion was sponsored and moved by the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowhowho, representing Ethiope East Constituency.

In the motion, Akpowhowho expressed worry over incessant attacks on farmers and farmlands in the state, particularly in Abraka and its environs.

He noted that the call became necessary to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

He, however, sought the urgent intervention of the governor and the commissioner of police to address the development before it degenerated.

“The issue of herdsmen harassing, maiming, raping and killing farmers in Delta State is indeed worrisome. Also worrisome is the fact that when people are being denied access to their farms, there is bound to be hunger in the land.

“Therefore, there is the urgent need for the government to make concerted efforts to contain this ugly trend.

“In Abraka community in Ethiope East Local Government, residents now dread accessing their farms following the activities of herders who rape, harass and or kill the farmers.

“The ugly situation was already impacting negatively on the economic lives of the people. The resultant effect of the shortage of farm produce is one of the reasons for the astronomical rise in the prices of agricultural produce in society.

“The relative peace, law and order are being threatened by the ugly development as the youths in the area are already calling for reprisal,” he said.

The lawmakers unanimously urged the government to act fast in order to save the state from imminent danger being perpetuated by herdsmen.

