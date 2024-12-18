Delta Assembly reinstates suspended lawmakers

The Delta State House of Assembly has reinstated two suspended lawmakers – Hon. Chukwudi Dafe (Ukwuani Constituency) and Hon. Oboro Preyo (Bomadi Constituency) – following the expiration of their 14-legislative-day suspension over alleged gross misconduct.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor announced the decision during yesterday’s plenary stating that the reinstatement was done without awaiting the report of the ad-hoc investigative committee set up to probe the allegations.

“The investigative committee has not submitted its report, but in line with legislative procedure, the suspension of Hon. Chukwudi Dafe and Hon. Oboro Preyo has been lifted, and they are to resume legislative duties immediately,” Guwor said.

Hon. Dafe’s suspension, initiated by the Majority Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi (Aniocha North) and seconded by Chief Whip, Hon. Perkins Umukoro, came six months after another member, Matthew Omonade, faced similar sanctions.

Shortly afterward, Hon. Oboro Preyo was also suspended for alleged gross misconduct.

The decision to recall the lawmakers has sparked mixed reactions within the assembly, with some members questioning the suspension process and the delay in presenting the investigative report.

The development is coming amidst ongoing scrutiny of the Assembly’s handling of disciplinary cases and its adherence to due process.