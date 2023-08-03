Delta Assembly confirms 26 commissioner nominees

Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday screened and confirmed all the 26 commissioner nominees sent to it by the state government. Daily Trust reports…

Daily Trust reports that the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, had on July 19 sent 26 names of nominees to the house for screening and confirmation. Four of the nominees served in the administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

They are Charles Aniagwu (Information), Chief Tilije Fidelis Okenmor (Finance), Rose Ezenwu (Secondary Education), and Kingsley Ashibuogwu (Higher Education). The house at the plenary confirmed the last batch of eight nominees.

Speaking after their screening and subsequent confirmation, the speaker of the house, Emomotimi Guwor, commended members of the house for their show of responsibility.

