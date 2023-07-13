Delta APC congratulates Tinubu on ECOWAS chairmanship

The Delta Central Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of the…

The Delta Central Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

Daily Trust reports that the congratulatory message was contained in a communiqué signed by 80 elders, leaders and stakeholders which was issued yesterday at the end of their meeting in Ughelli.

The leaders also passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu on his exemplary leadership since assuming office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They also passed a vote of confidence on a former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, for his leadership qualities, hard work and commitment to the victory of the party in the state.

The, therefore, urged the president to disregard the rumour making the rounds that Omo-Agege did not work for his electoral victory in the just concluded national elections.

They said that the allegation was an attempt to run Ovie Omo-Agege down after committing his integrity, efforts and finances to make sure that the president won the election.

The communique reads in part: “We want to put it on record that the Delta Central APC elders, leaders and stakeholders are very impressed with the policy decisions and the leadership quality displayed so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also want to state that the false allegations being peddled and perpetrated by some mischievous persons that Senator Omo Agege worked against Tinubu have no basis at all and we hereby strongly condemn it in clear terms.”

