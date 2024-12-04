✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Delta APC chair resumes amid leadership crisis

The Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elder Omeni Sobotie, has officially resumed his duties after returning from a medical vacation abroad.

In a letter dated December 2, and addressed to the factional Acting State Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Sobotie announced his return to office, bringing renewed attention to the party’s ongoing leadership crisis.

The letter stated: “This is to inform you that having gone through a successful surgery, I have resumed my duties as State Chairman of APC effective today, the 2nd day of December, 2024. I thank you all for your support and prayers.”

Sobotie had been notably absent from the party’s activities since the 2023 general elections. His prolonged absence created a vacuum that led to the emergence of two factional acting chairmen, which deepened the party’s internal divisions.

Party sources suggested that Sobotie’s return could mark the beginning of efforts to resolve the leadership impasse. However, the factions led by Chief Akpeki and others appear resolute, maintaining their claims to legitimacy within the party’s hierarchy.

Amid the lingering discord, party stakeholders have intensified calls for reconciliation, urging all factions to unite under Sobotie’s leadership to restore harmony within the party. They believed a unified APC in Delta State is crucial for its success in future political engagements.

 

