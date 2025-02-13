Delta: Airforce, police officers clash over drug suspect

A confrontation between personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and officers of the Delta State Police Command has set tongues wagging.

The incident occurred at the Airforce checkpoint in Jeddo, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Trouble started when a police patrol team flagged down a Toyota Corolla during a routine crime prevention operation.

SPONSOR AD

The occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee, but the officers apprehended one of them, identified as Ibohama Precious, 25, and recovered illicit substances, including Indian hemp and Canadian Loud.

As the police were conveying the suspect to the station, they were stopped at the checkpoint by Airforce personnel, who allegedly demanded the suspect’s release.

When the officers refused, insisting on due process, the situation escalated, leading to an alleged assault on the police team.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Edafe Bright, described the attack as “unjustifiable and embarrassing.”

He reiterated that the police maintain a strong working relationship with all security agencies in the state and expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved.

“We condemn this unfortunate incident, but we remain committed to inter-agency cooperation. The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, is in touch with the relevant authorities, and investigations are ongoing to prevent a recurrence,” he said.

Efforts to get a response from the Nigerian Airforce was not successful at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, residents have called for restraint among security agencies, emphasizing the need for unity in tackling crime.