Delays, overcrowding mar free train ride

The free train rides declared by the federal government across the country have kicked off across the country amidst delays and overcrowding at some of the stations as Nigerians turned up in large numbers for the rides to their various destinations.

The federal government has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to offer free train rides across all its passenger routes in a bid to reduce the burden of rising transportation costs on Nigerians.

The free train services, which were also declared last year cover all the passenger routes including the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service; the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service; Warri-Itakpe and the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit trains on the narrow gauge.

Daily Trust reports that the free ride was kicked off by the acting Managing Director of the NRC, Mr Ben Iloanusi on Sunday.

According to the acting MD, the initiative targets an estimated 340,000 passengers between now and early January 2025, with about 20,000 passengers expected daily.

However, reports from across the country indicated that while Nigerians embraced the initiative, it has been marred by delays, alleged racketeering, as well as overbooking.

At Rigasa Train Station yesterday, thousands of passengers struggled to board the train amidst overcrowding.

Those who had booked online found themselves stuck in a disorganised crowd with no clear guidance on how to board the train.

“We woke up early to get tickets, but we are not guaranteed entry,” said one frustrated passenger. “It’s supposed to be free, but there’s no order to the whole thing. It’s just a mess.”

The process was, especially difficult as residents of Rigasa believed that since the train service was free, they could board without any ticket or reservation, regardless of whether they had any business in Abuja.

This belief contributed to the chaos, as many simply jumped in line or tried to board without tickets, taking advantage of the disarray.

Daily Trust’s reporter, who followed the entire process from ticket booking to boarding the train to Abuja, witnessed the disorganisation firsthand.

The problems started at the first security check, where passengers were asked for IDs and tickets.

The waiting area was overcrowded, with some passengers struggling to find a place to sit.

One mother, with a baby of just two months, had to climb through a window to get fresh air for her child. “I couldn’t breathe inside. It was so stuffy, and my baby was struggling to get air,” she said.

Once inside the train, the situation didn’t improve as there was confusion over seats. Many passengers were claiming ownership of seats, but others argued that there were no assigned seats since the service was free.

Meanwhile, some passengers who had not managed to board the morning train were asked to wait for the 5 p.m. service, with no guarantee of getting a seat.

People travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate the Christmas and New Year have commended the free train services declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Our correspondent, who visited the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna observed that there were a few passengers waiting to board the train.

The station however became rowdy when officials of the NRC announced that passengers with tickets will board the train first to instill orderliness.

Other passengers subsequently boarded after writing down their names and National Identity Number (NIN).

A cross section of passengers who spoke with our correspondent thanked the president for declaring the free rides for the yuletide season.

Fatima Adam who traveled in company of four others said she enjoyed the ride to and from Abuja on the train.

She said, “I learnt that the president had declared free train ride for the Christmas and New Year, so we decided to take advantage of the opportunity to visit a friend who lost her father. Five of us came in this morning (Tuesday) and we are going back with no transport expenses courtesy, Mr President.”

Asked if she encountered any challenges during the rides, she said, “I did not have a ticket, but I was able to secure a seat on the train. It was seamless and no one was standing on the train.”

Also, Chukwu Egugolu, another passenger, commended the Muhammadu Buhari administration for establishing the train service saying, “While the rich enjoy air transport, the poor can also enjoy the train comfortably.”

In Lagos, many passengers were seen at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Train Station Agege waiting to board the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service.

Many of the passengers who spoke with our correspondent lamented that they could not book online for the train services.

However, they were asked to queue outside pending the arrival of the train from its destination – Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, Ebute-Metta.

The Lagos Railway District Manager, Engr. Augustine Arisa in a chat with our correspondent said the service between Lagos and Ibadan and Ibadan Lagos has been smooth, saying the passenger turnout is also impressive.

Commuters stranded as Ujevwu-Warri train service breaks down

For passengers in Ujevwu, near Warri, Delta State, it is a different ball game as some of them are grappling with severe transportation challenges as the Ujevwu-Warri train service continues to face technical breakdowns, leaving travelers stranded for days.

The train service, reportedly faulty since December 21, 2024, has disrupted travel plans for many, especially workers and festive season travelers.

A source said, “As of today, December 24, the train has been faulty for three days. People who should have resumed work by 7 a.m. are still at home because the train isn’t functional. Those who traveled yesterday have not returned, and those trying to commute to work are stranded,” the source disclosed.

According to the insider, the service is supposed to operate two trains, ensuring continuous movement.

However, only one train is operational, causing significant delays. “If there were two trains, one could go while the other returns. But now, only one is running and passengers must wait long hours for it to come back. It moves and then fails to return. It keeps breaking down, and this isn’t helping matters,” the source lamented.

The MD had said, “For those unable to secure tickets online, NRC staff will profile passengers at stations to ensure fair access.

“The free train rides will operate on six major routes, including Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Port Harcourt-Aba, Lagos Mass Transit, and Warri-Itakpe.”

From Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Maryam Ahmadu-Suka (Kaduna), Muslim Muhammed Yusuf (Abuja) & Kelvin Meluwa (Asaba)