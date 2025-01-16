Delay in trial shows my case is political – Kanu

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has noted that the reason for the delay in his case was because it is more political than legal or judicial.

Lawyers to Kanu led by Aloy Ejimakor, Esq, who made this known on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja, alleged that Kanu’s trial is a persecution and state-sanctioned extra judicial detention.

The defence lawyers noted that since asking the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, to recuse herself from the trial for violating a decision of the Supreme Court over his alleged jumping of bail and alleged indifference to the violation of the defendant’s fundamental human rights, they have not been served with any letter reassigning of the case to another judge.

The lawyers further noted that the federal government had violated all orders made by local and international courts on the alleged violation of the rights of Kanu and his supporters, while the Court of Appeal had delayed three appeals for the reinstatement of his bail as ordered by the Supreme Court.

They pointed to some of the actions that have taken place since the trial in 2015 to include the military invasion of his home on September 10, 2017, the proscription of IPOB on September 20, 2017, his illegal rendition from Kenya and the regular amendment of the charges.

While arguing that the refusal of Kanu’s bail despite the decision of the Supreme Court, makes the impartiality of the trial court suspect, they asked, “do you expect Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to subject himself to a trial by a judge against whom the Supreme Court of Nigeria has found to be biased and who is not ready to change?”

Kanu was first arrested and arraigned in 2015 on allegations bordering on treasonable felony, conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, illegal importation or concealment of broadcast equipment and defamation of then president, Muhammadu Buhari, thereafter his charges were amended to terrorism-related offences.

He was granted bail in April 2017 but had his bail revoked after he escaped the country during the military invasion of his home in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, which resulted in the death of scores of people.