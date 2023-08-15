Defence chief asks Army War College to develop systems for crisis containment

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has asked officers of Army War College and the National Defence College to develop systems that will…

Gen. Musa, who spoke in Abuja during the opening of the Strategic National Security Exercise (Ex STRANEX), organised by the NDC in collaboration with services’ War Colleges, emphasised the need for enhanced joint training and exercises within the military to ensure operational efficiency.

According to him, the armed forces are currently fighting asymmetric war and various forms of security challenges that require special joint training to build the requisite capacities.

He noted that joint training efforts are aimed at improving the competencies of personnel in line with his leadership concept which has “professional forces with people-centric and proactive”.

He added that the military would continue to provide support to Nigeria Police and other security agencies internally, to enable them achieve success in a joint environment since no individual organisation could do it alone.

The military chief explained that it is pertinent to state that the armed forces are continuously advancing new training strategies aimed at buildings and strengthening resilience on the conduct of joint operations among the services.

The Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the various security threats confronting the country are constantly evolving beyond the scope of a single service or agency, saying there is a need for a seamless interface to tackle the dynamics of those challenges.

