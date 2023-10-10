Defamation: Mother of popular traditionalist begs for forgiveness

Mother of the popular traditionalist accused of defamation against some scholars in Ilọrin, Alhaja Nafisat Iyabode Adegbola, has warned those “Insulting the Muslims and scholars…

Mother of the popular traditionalist accused of defamation against some scholars in Ilọrin, Alhaja Nafisat Iyabode Adegbola, has warned those “Insulting the Muslims and scholars in Ilọrin over the issue to desist completely, adding that the action is worsening the case for his son”.

According to her, “They should stop further negative comments on the issue, which has not yielded any positive development for my son, Azeem Adegbola.

“What I need from everyone now is to join me in pleading with those my son has offended in Ilọrin. I am a Muslim and my prayer is for Almighty Allah to use this situation to show him the light.

“Many of those posting negative comments don’t have any stake in the matter, they are just meddlesome interlopers and they should leave my son alone for me”, she noted.

Alhaja Adegbola, the accused aunt, Rofiat Omolara and his grandmother, Halimat Sadia Muritala Alatise spoke during a telephone chat with Daily Trust on Monday.

She reiterated her plea for “All the Muslims, scholars and religious leaders who my son has offended over the matter to find a place to forgive him”.

The aunt, Rofiat Omolara, who also echoed her sister’s position, said they understand the feelings of the aggrieved parties but pleaded for forgiveness.

Tani Olohun’s grandmother, Halimat Sadia Muritala Alatise, on her part, begged “All the scholars in Ilọrin to have mercy on her and forgive his grandchild for his behaviour”.

But Barrister Saad Imam, who is representing the complainant, ‘The Ogo Ilorin’, in the case, told our correspondent that they are still studying the situation.

“Tani Olohun’s mother has been pleading for his forgiveness. But the defendant himself should show that he wants to be forgiven.

“While his mother is meeting all the aggrieved scholars and persons defamed in this case, we are seeing video of his brother, Ibrahim, saying “Tani Olohun is not ready to beg. But we are still studying the situation”, he added.

At the last trial, Magistrate Mohammed Ibrahim adjourned the case to 19, October, 2023.

Recall that Tani Olorun was first arraigned at the Magistrate Court for alleged criminal defamation and inciting public disturbance on August 17, 2023.

