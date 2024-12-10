‘Defamation’: Farotimi, Afe Babalola’s supporters clash in court

Supporters of human rights lawyer, Mr Dele Farotimi, and those of legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), clashed on Tuesday at the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Confusion erupted after the adjournment for ruling on the bail application of Farotimi to December 20, 2024.

Babalola had dragged Farotimi to court over alleged defamation of his (Babalola’s) person in his book titled, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.’

The supporters of both parties engaged in a shouting match, almost going physical on the court premises.

A group of human rights activists present at the court expressed their dissatisfaction at the adjournment of the ruling on the bail application.

Babalola’s supporters, on the other hand, carpeted the right activists for insulting an elder statesman and planning to stage a protest, adding that nobody has the right to disturb the peace of Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, there was no protest on Tuesday as declared by the human rights activists in Ekiti State.

The magistrates’ court was filled to capacity by lawyers and journalists. Many people were also outside the court, watching the proceeding from the window.