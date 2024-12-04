‘Defamation’: Court remands human rights lawyer Farotimi

A human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has been remanded in a correctional centre by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The rights activist was arraigned over alleged defamation of character contained in his new book, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’ where he alleged, among others, that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, had compromised the Supreme Court.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osubu, preferred a 16-count charge against Farotimi to which he pleaded not guilty,

SPONSOR AD

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, consequently adjourned the matter till December 10, 2024.

Farotimi was arrested in Lagos on Monday by policemen from Ekiti State and was taken to Ado Ekiti.

Adeosun said, “The defendant should file a formal application for bail. The matter is adjourned till Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The defendant is hereby ordered remanded at the Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.”

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, had said on Tuesday that Farotimi was arrested over alleged cyberbullying and defamation.