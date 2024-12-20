‘Defamation’: Court grants Farotimi N30m bail, bars him from talking to press

Human right lawyer Dele Farotimi has been granted bail in the sum of N30 million by a chief magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti in the “defamation” suit instituted against him by the police in Ekiti State.

Legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola has accused Farotimi of defaming his person in his (Farotimi’s) new book titled, “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

The Magistrate, Mr. Abayomi Adeosun, said Farotimi, should deposit his passport with the court, provide two responsible sureties who have a house in Ekiti State, adding that he must refrain from granting press interviews either from electronic or print media on the matter henceforth.

SPONSOR AD

In agreement by all the lawyers, parties agreed to return to court February 13, 2025 for trial.

Mr. Samson Osobu, represented the police prosecuting team, while Mr. Kanbi Adejare, represented Farotimi.