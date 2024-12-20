✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

‘Defamation’: Court grants Farotimi N30m bail, bars him from talking to press

farotimi
farotimi
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

Human right lawyer Dele Farotimi has been granted bail in the sum of N30 million by a chief magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti in the “defamation” suit instituted against him by the police in Ekiti State.

Legal luminary Aare Afe Babalola has accused Farotimi of defaming his person in his (Farotimi’s) new book titled, “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

The Magistrate, Mr. Abayomi Adeosun, said Farotimi, should deposit his passport with the court, provide two responsible sureties who have a house in Ekiti State, adding that he must refrain from granting press interviews either from electronic or print media on the matter henceforth.

SPONSOR AD

In agreement by all the lawyers, parties agreed to return to court February 13, 2025 for trial.

Mr. Samson Osobu, represented the police prosecuting team, while Mr. Kanbi Adejare, represented Farotimi.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories