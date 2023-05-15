Decomposed body found inside Kwara school

The decomposing corpse of a man has been found inside the premises of Ilọrin Grammar School (IGS), in the Garin Alimi area of Ilọrin,…

City & Crime gathered that some students who were cutting grass as part of the school’s labour activity discovered “a decomposed leg” and raised alarm.

The Principal of IGS (Senior Section), Hajia Muslimat Abdullahi, told our correspondent during a telephone chat on Sunday that, “After the students informed us, we discovered it was a male body that was already decomposing.

“We reported immediately and wrote to the Ministry of Education, copied the teaching service commission and informed the police who later came to evacuate it.”

A police officer who spoke on the incident said they suspected the corpse to be among those of cultists who were hit by bullets during a recent cult war.

When contacted on Sunday, the police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), said, “Yes, they alerted the police about it, and when our men got there, they saw that the body had spent days in the bush and was already decomposing. We are still investigating.’’