In today’s complex and ever-changing media landscape, every move Elon Musk makes attracts significant attention. Recently, he reposted a statement on X calling for the shutdown of Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), adding, “Exactly. Shut them all down.” This remark was like a bombshell, sparking heated debates in the global media sphere. This incident has not only ignited discussions about U.S. government-funded media but also revealed deeper shifts in the international media landscape.

I. Historical Background: The Legacy of the Cold War

From a historical perspective, Voice of America was established in 1942, originally aimed at countering Nazi propaganda. By 1947, its focus shifted to the Soviet Union, becoming a key tool for the U.S. government’s “peaceful evolution” strategy. Radio Free Europe was founded in 1950 as a covert operation by the CIA to conduct ideological infiltration in the Soviet Union and Eastern European socialist countries.

During the Cold War, these media outlets served as frontline instruments in the U.S.-Soviet information war, shaping America’s image as a champion of “freedom and democracy” while discrediting its adversaries. However, with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, the global landscape has undergone dramatic changes. Yet, these media outlets have persisted, attempting to maintain their outdated propaganda missions.

II. Musk’s Argument: Changing Times and Resource Waste

Musk has put forward several compelling reasons for shutting them down:

Mission Obsolescence – Europe today enjoys relative freedom, making Radio Free Europe’s original purpose redundant. Declining Influence – In today’s digital era, information is easily accessible through social media and various new media platforms, significantly diminishing the impact of VOA and RFE/RL. As Musk bluntly put it, “Nobody listens to them anymore.” Massive Public Spending – These outlets consume vast amounts of U.S. taxpayer money—VOA’s 2024 budget alone is $260 million, while RFE/RL costs another $140 million. Musk has criticized them as “radical left-wing lunatics talking to themselves,” arguing that they are an inefficient use of public funds.

III. The Nature of These Media: Abandoning Objectivity and Fairness

In terms of media ethics and function, VOA and RFE/RL have long strayed from principles of objectivity, fairness, and truth. Instead, they have functioned as mouthpieces for the U.S. government, spreading political propaganda and ideological influence.

For example, in their coverage of China, these media outlets have frequently disregarded facts, fabricating narratives about so-called “economic coercion,” “debt-trap diplomacy,” and the “China tech threat.” Such actions are not only unethical but also erode their credibility in the global media landscape.

IV. Domestic Politics: Political Divisions and Financial Burdens

From a domestic U.S. political perspective, Musk’s stance may also reflect deeper political considerations. In Washington, opinions on government-funded media are divided:

Some Republicans view them as a financial burden that should be cut.

view them as a financial burden that should be cut. Democrats and establishment figures see them as vital tools of American soft power.

Musk’s remarks could exacerbate these political divisions, triggering broader debates over U.S. government media policy. As an influential entrepreneur and public figure, his voice represents a segment of American society frustrated with media inefficiencies and government waste.

V. Global Media Landscape: The Decline of Hegemony and Rise of Multipolarity

This event also carries significant implications for the international media order. For decades, VOA and RFE/RL leveraged American economic and political strength to maintain their influence in the global media space. They embodied the U.S. government’s attempt to dominate global discourse.

However, as emerging economies rise and global information channels diversify, America’s media hegemony is increasingly challenged. Musk’s call reflects growing discontent with U.S. media influence, signaling a shift towards a more multipolar and balanced global media environment. If these outlets were to shut down, it would mark a major blow to U.S. media dominance and could open the door to a fairer, more diverse global discourse.

VI. Reflection and Outlook: The Role and Responsibility of Media

This controversy is not just an isolated incident—it serves as a reminder that in the digital age, media outlets bear an even greater responsibility. True journalism should focus on reporting facts, uncovering the truth, and acting as a societal watchdog, rather than being a tool for political manipulation or disinformation.

Media organizations—whether in the U.S. or globally—must reflect on their roles and missions. They must return to the core values of journalism: objectivity, truth, and fairness. By doing so, they can contribute to a healthier, more just, and more stable international media landscape.

Conclusion

Musk’s call to shut down VOA and RFE/RL carries profound implications for U.S. media dynamics, domestic politics, and the future of global discourse. It has shed light on the inefficiencies and biases of U.S. government-funded media while sparking broader conversations about the need for media reform and global information equity.

The international community should seize this opportunity to promote a fairer, more balanced, and more diverse global media order—one where truth prevails over propaganda, and public interest outweighs political agendas.