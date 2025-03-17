Declining food, fuel prices offer hope for Nigerians – Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman and First Republic politician, Tanko Yakasai, has commended Nigerians for their unwavering support and prayers for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing recent economic improvements as a sign of hope.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Sunday, Yakasai noted that the administration’s steady progress reinforces the trust Nigerians placed in it.

He pointed out that the prices of essential food items such as rice, beans, maize, and sorghum have started to decline, making them more affordable for households.

SPONSOR AD

“I have received reports that food prices are gradually dropping. Unlike before, families can now purchase basic food items more easily,” he said.

Yakasai also highlighted a reduction in petrol prices, stating, “I have been informed that petrol, which recently sold for N1,150 per litre, is now available for about N850 per litre in some areas. This is a positive development that will ease transportation costs and stimulate economic activity.”

A staunch supporter of Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid, Yakasai urged northerners to continue backing the administration, stressing that the region remains well-represented in national affairs.

He expressed confidence that more developmental and people-centred policies are on the way.

He also urged Nigerians, especially politicians, to engage in constructive criticism and meaningful political discourse to strengthen democracy and governance.

Yakasai extended his condolences to the families of the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clarke, describing their deaths as a great loss to the nation.

He prayed for divine mercy upon their souls.