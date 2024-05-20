‘Deception and hopelessness’, Usman Yusuf scores Tinubu’s govt low

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of underperformance for the past…

Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president has turned into hopelessness.

The scholar said the past one year has been filled with deception, destitution, and hopelessness, adding that the administration would be churning out propaganda.

Yusuf made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, describing Tinubu’s members of the economic team as “tax collectors.”

“People have lost hope. It pains me to see our people lining up to collect cups of palliatives. Renewed Hope has turned into hopelessness. People have lost hope,” Yusuf said.

“The last one year has been a year of nothing but deception, destitution and hopelessness.

“From next week, they will start telling us their propaganda. What have they done to benefit the ordinary people? In a span of one year, they have brought millions of people back into multidimensional poverty, they have pushed millions more children out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.”

Yusuf described the economic management team of the President as “tax collectors” rather than “economists”.

“The economic team, to me, looks more like tax collectors than economists. Taxation does not grow economy; only production does,” he said.

Recall that Tinubu campaigned on the mantra of the ‘Renewed Hope’ but critics say Nigeria’s economy has not improved since he assumed office.

Recently, the former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, scored Tinubu low, saying the country has collapsed after he was sworn in.