Death toll in Lagos building collapse hits 4

Two more bodies have been recovered from the collapsed two-storey building in Lagos, bringing the total number of death to four.

Two bodies had been recovered from the accident site on Wednesday while six injured persons were rescued by emergency responders.

Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South-West Region, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on Thursday, said two additional bodies were retrieved from the rubble while a man was rescued.

SPONSOR AD

“Additionally, two dead bodies retrieved from the rubles and one male adult rescued as at Thursday morning making a total of four dead bodies recovered and 15 persons rescued at the scene of the storey building incident.

“The structure is located at Oriwu Estate, Elf Bus stop, imward Ajah, Lekki+Epe expressway, Lagos,” he said.

Farinloye further explained that operation was ongoing while calling for the cooperation of members of the public.