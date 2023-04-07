Death toll hits 144 as Lassa fever spreads to 24 states

Lassa fever has killed 144 persons across 24 states since the beginning of this year, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has said.…

Lassa fever has killed 144 persons across 24 states since the beginning of this year, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, has said.

The NCDC, in a situation report released on Thursday, said 823 confirmed cases and

4,108 suspected cases of Lassa fever were recorded within the period.

The states include Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Ebonyi , Nassarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa and Oyo.

Lassa fever kills 142 persons in 23 states

Edo records 3 Lassa fever deaths

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 12, 2023, 144 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (18.6%).

“In total for 2023, 24 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 98 local government areas,” the report said.

The report said 72 percent of all confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States; and 28 percent, from three states with confirmed cases.

It said in week 12, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 38 to 39 in week 11.

The NCDC said the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.

It said three new healthcare workers was affected in the reporting week 12.