Dealing with some of our youths’ delusions

I think I have fairly explained why I couldn’t and will not join the ‘obidient’ group based on the first two passions – religion and ethnic fervour – even though I believe in equity, so I understand where the ethnic angle is coming from, and it needs to be redressed even though the whole story needs to be told.

You see, I believe that we cannot achieve that equity by force, or by telling a one-sided story. We all have to commit to telling the truth and making some sacrifices. We certainly cannot achieve it by holding on to deep prejudice, or by repeating sentiments that belittle others with whom we share the same national space.

Then the first coup happened and targeted mainly northern leaders. Unfortunately, this coup was masterminded by mostly military men from the then Midwest (today the Igbo-speaking parts of Delta State). The retaliatory coup happened shortly after and was bloody. Soon Nigeria would be going into a full-blown civil war for three years (1967-70). The civil war was costly in terms of human lives, especially in the east.

All these happened in seven quick years after self-rule started in Nigeria. Just seven years! Truth be told, many of the leaders were in their 40s and early 30s. Some were even in their 20s! We were short of personnel and inexperience was rife. Many had just come over to the big cities from their villages and were naturally ethnic champions who were worshipped by their people. They were the best among their people. The brainiest. The smartest.

So, as we engage the subject of Igbo exclusion from the highest office in the land, there is a need to be very truthful about all that happened in the past and begin to heal. That will take some maturity to achieve. The Nigerian government should also recognise a holiday for the civil war. But for now, what many of our young people who don’t even know the history do is twist the hot knife in this wound from time to time, especially on social media.

My main concern in this article is actually the youth. I was recently at an event organised by the Media Trust Group in Abuja and they had invited some secondary school students. When it was question time, a few of the kids got up and expressed loss of hope in Nigeria. They were the private school types, raised by DSTV and the internet, who often thumb their noses at their country because they are used to summer travels and white Christmas abroad. But I couldn’t blame them much, because almost every adult who spoke that day, also expressed loss of hope in Nigeria. So, the kids also echoed the adults. This is where I don’t get it.

I have quite a number of friends who must have good account balances in Lagos and elsewhere in Nigeria, but they still express bitter anger at their country. I am beginning to think that they don’t have a real cause for this anger but need to look inwards. I strove hard to tell those children that day that they have no right – as yet – to think that way about their country because it is they who should fix this country.

There are many reasons why we should never despair about our country. You cannot fix a country you do not love, because you lack understanding and knowledge about how other people built their countries; you are only interested in the glitz and glamour and neat ambience of those countries you are privileged to visit. Some of those reasons include:

Every country that is successful was built by its own people. In fact, the correct response to a bad Nigeria is that we should remain here and fix this place. It takes time and great effort, sweat, tears and blood, to build a country. Nobody will do it for you. Nigeria is really a great country in terms of opportunities – especially for those who are open to hard work and sacrifice for the motherland. Nigeria is a beautiful country with great weather, great assets and incredible topographies that needs to be discovered. Abroad often looks better on the surface but you will never be fully accepted there. Also, there are many frustrations that come with life, and it differs from place to place. For example, we have many friends who complain of oppressive tax systems, racism, the chokehold of the credit system, and other vice grips in those beautiful countries. You can japa now, but may regret later. You have to think forward 10, 20 years because there comes a time when making money does not give you that fulfilment. By then, it may be tough to reintegrate back into this society. And you may not have made much. In fact, whatever you make abroad, stays abroad. We, therefore, have millions of frustrated but stuck emigrants in those countries today – slaves to the system. Honestly, there is no respect abroad. I know 65-year-olds, who wash their own cars in the cold. And money is incredibly tough to come by. You cannot suddenly make it big abroad unlike here. Ask yourself why Caucasians, Chinese, Lebanese and Indians never leave here. Just as you are leaving, they are coming. Is there something they know that you don’t? Don’t be deceived by the exchange rate. There is something called Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). It basically says that if you earn say N500,000 per month here (which is like $1,000 just for ease of calculation), you may live better and more comfortably than someone who earns $5,000 per month in America.

So, if someone tells you you could come abroad and earn $1,000 per month, don’t look at it as N500,000. Divide that by at least 5. Could be worse. Someone earning $3,000 monthly in the US, is actually a poor person even though that is like N1.5m per month here. Someone earning GBP2,500 monthly is also quite poor.