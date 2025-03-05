‘Dead on arrival’, Senate dismisses Natasha’s harassment petition

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, declaring it “dead on arrival”.
During the probe session on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, cited procedural violations and legal constraints
While citing Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, Imasuen explained that Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition herself rather than having it endorsed by another individual, thereby rendering it procedurally invalid.
Additionally, he noted that the issues raised in the petition were already in court, making them subjudice.
“The petition that she (Natasha) presented today is actually dead on arrival; it runs contrary to Order 40, Subsection 4, which states that no senator may present to the Senate a petition signed by him or herself. Since that petition was signed by her, it will not be entertained by this committee,” he said.
Meanwhile, Akpabio has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him by the Kogi lawmaker.
Speaking on Wednesday at the commencement of the plenary after a one-week break, Akpabio stated that he never harassed Akpoti-Uduaghan or any other female.
The senate president said he had been receiving calls about the matter and was aware of the discussions on social media.
He urged Nigerians and the media to avoid making conclusions, asking them to wait for the court’s decision.
