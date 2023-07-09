De Gea departs Man Utd after 12 years

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea said “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge” as he confirmed he is leaving Manchester United this summer.…

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea said “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge” as he confirmed he is leaving Manchester United this summer.

The 32-year-old was a free agent as his contract at the Old Trafford club had run out at the end of June.

De Gea has been at United for 12 years and his 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets are club records for a keeper.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” he wrote on social media.

De Gea started his career at Atletico Madrid but joined United for £18.9m in 2011.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...