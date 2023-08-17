De Bruyne, Haaland and Messi nominated for UEFA player of the year

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men’s UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel…

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the three finalists for the men’s UEFA player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi, European football’s governing body announced Thursday.

The trio emerged as the leading vote-getters from a jury comprised of coaches of clubs in UEFA competitions, those in charge of European national teams and a select group of journalists.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on 31 August in Monaco at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

Haaland finished as the Champions League’s top scorer last season with 12 goals, De Bruyne played an integral part in City lifting the trophy for the first time while Messi as PSG player won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...