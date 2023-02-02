DCO to host second general assembly

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has disclosed plans to host its 2nd general assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The organisation in a press statement yesterday…

The organisation in a press statement yesterday stated that the event billed for February 5 would bring together DCO member states to discuss strategic directions and initiatives to enable digital prosperity for all nations.

It added that ministers representing the 13 DCO member states, along with high-level delegations from DCO observers, as well as representatives from guest countries and international organisations will convene for the assembly to discuss the state of the digital economy and the challenges facing all nations in achieving equitable global digital growth and development.

It added that the event would reflect the qualitative leaps made by the member states in its shift towards a tech-powered economy.

The Secretary General of the DCO, Deemah Alyahya, said digital technologies have immense potential to transform economies and empower groups including women and entrepreneurs with new opportunities.

Alyahya noted that 70% of the new value created in the global economy over the next decade would be based on digitally enabled platforms, thus, all nations must have the same ability to leverage the power of digitalisation to achieve their goals.

Members of the organisation include: Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, The Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia – along with the private sector, academia, and NGO Observer Members.