DBN to sponsor 10th edition of Okpekpe race

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has announced its sponsorship of the 10th edition of the Okpekpe International Road Race, scheduled to take place on May 25th, 2024, in Edo State.

The Okpekpe International Road Race is a prestigious event that attracts athletes from around the world. It is recognized by the World Athletics and serves as a platform for showcasing talent and promoting physical fitness.

The 10-kilometer race which is the first to be granted a gold label status in Nigeria is set in the scenic hills of Okpekpe town near Auchi, highlighting the beauty of Edo State and its significant economic benefits to the local community.

Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Dr Tony Okpanachi in a statement released on Monday, 20th May 2024 said “DBN is honored to support the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race for the seventh consecutive year.

“I am very certain that DBN’s sponsorship will play a crucial role in ensuring the race’s success. Our support extends beyond financial contributions, it emphasizes our strong dedication to corporate social responsibility and our commitment to the holistic development of Nigerian society.” He added.

According to him “Supporting the Okpekpe International Road Race aligns perfectly with DBN’s mission of driving sustainable development, empowering communities, and fostering economic growth. Sports as we all know serve as a unifying force and a catalyst for economic and social development, and we are proud to play a role in this transformative event.”