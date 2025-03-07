DBN empowers women entrepreneurs with N272bn

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has revealed that more than 518,170 women-owned businesses have benefited from its disbursement of over N272 billion which reflects its unwavering commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs across the nation.

The Managing Director of DBN, Mr Tony Okpanachi, disclosed this at the DBN 2025 International Women’s Day celebration with the theme ‘Accelerate Action’.

In his address, Okpanachi said DBN gender inclusion is more than just a commitment; it is a strategic imperative, as 74% of the bank’s beneficiaries went to women-led businesses.

SPONSOR AD

“This year’s theme is not just a call to recognize women’s invaluable contributions. It is a call to move beyond dialogue and take deliberate, measurable and bold steps to bridge the gender gap in entrepreneurship, finance and leadership. Women are at the heart of economic growth.

“We do not just believe in women’s economic empowerment, we are funding it, enabling it, and scaling it. We recognise that access to finance alone is not enough, they need strategic partnerships, policy support, mentorship and market access to thrive in an increasingly competitive world,” he said.

Okpanachi added that, “At DBN, we stand firm in our mission to catalyse economic growth by accelerating women’s success. We are not just funding businesses; we are shaping a future where women’s leadership, success and growth are the norm, not the exception.”