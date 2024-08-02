Day one of protest: Deaths, destruction in some states

The #EndBadGovernance protest, which commenced early Thursday as planned has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties that could be valued at hundreds of millions…

The #EndBadGovernance protest, which commenced early Thursday as planned has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties that could be valued at hundreds of millions of naira.

At least,14 people were killed in major cities of some states while the demonstrations were being held.

Besides, hoodlums took advantage of the protest to loot valuable items belonging to both public and private entities.

This occurred despite multiple appeals from federal and state governments, traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders who had called for cancellation of the protest, or high level of restraint where it is held.

The protest was sparked by the cost of living crisis attributed to the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira.

The protest also disrupted business activities as shops, financial institutions and others were shut down, just as commuters were stranded for several hours due to road blockades.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), those for and those against the protest clashed in some places.

For instance, as they were gathering at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, those planning for the protest reportedly saw some buses conveying different sets of people who were against the protest.

4 killed in Maiduguri

Four protesters were killed at Kime Filling Station, Bolori Junction in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital yesterday.

Officials at the petrol station, who identified the deceased as their workers, gave separate accounts of how they died.

“As I’m speaking to you now, they are still lying in the pool of their blood,” said one of the attendants who gave his name as Malam Musa.

Musa, who confirmed that he was with the victims, said they died from an explosion.

“I nearly got affected, but as God would have it, I escaped unhurt”, he said.

However, another source, who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased were hit by stray bullets.

“I was opposite the filling station when the incident happened. There was nothing like a blast. We just heard sporadic gunshots and the boys were down. Four of them died instantly,” he said.

A curfew was later imposed by the Borno State Police Command, after consulting with the Chief Security Officer of the state, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

They cited a bomb blast that took place in Kawuri village, Konduga Local Government Area of the state, which claimed 19 lives as part of the reasons for the action.

3 killed in Jigawa

Also, three persons were killed and many others injured as policemen try to disperse hoodlums who were said to have infiltrated the protesters in Jigawa State.

Residents of Hadejia city confirmed two persons killed and four others hospitalised.

In Dutse, the state capital, one person was feared killed and five others rushed to Rasheed Shekoni General Hospital.

Two shot dead in Niger

Two persons were confirmed killed and others injured in Suleja, Niger State, during the protest. However, some sources said those killed in the town were up to six.

It was learnt that the incident happened as security operatives struggled to dislodge protesters who mounted barricades on a section of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Among those killed was Yahaya Nda Isah, a resident of Hassan Dallatu Road, Suleja, who was allegedly hit by a stray bullet while on his bike in front of the Suleja Police ‘A’ Division where protesters had assembled.

A nephew of the deceased told Daily Trust that: “He was not even protesting. He was passing in front of the Police ‘A’ division where some people were protesting when a stray bullet hit him on his chest and he died. As I speak with you, I am in his house alongside other mourners. It’s unfortunate.”

Another victim simply identified as Mallam Abu was said to have died on the spot.

One of the residents, who did not want his name mentioned, told Daily Trust that three other people were shot at the scene; and two others at the Suleja Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

The resident said he could not confirm if the other persons died.

Another resident who said his shop was not far from the Suleja Police “A” Division said he had to close and run for his life.

“We heard people shouting and gunshots were heard for about 20 minutes at Emir Roundabout. The situation in Suleja is ugly,” Bala Abdullahi, another resident said.

The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement he issued, was silent on the deaths, but said some hoodlums were arrested.

Kano records 1 casualty

One Ismael Ahmad Musa was killed during the protest in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

He was confirmed dead by his brother, Mubarak.

It was unclear if he was among the protesters. He was later buried in line with Islamic rites.

Another victim hit by a stray bullet was said to be battling for his life at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Another gunned down in Kebbi

The hunger demonstration was peaceful in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital but got bloody in Yauri, one of the major towns in the state, as one person was said to have been gunned down while he was rushing to lock his shop from being looted.

Many other shops were said to have been looted in the same town.

2 feared dead in Kaduna

Two protesters were feared dead in Kaduna yesterday. One of them was allegedly shot by security forces near the Government House.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust that he saw one of the bodies by the roadside near Panteka Market, close to the Government House.

A video clip obtained by Daily Trust showed one of the victims who died on the spot as protesters were being dispersed by security agents. In the video, some protesters were heard screaming that one person was shot in the stomach. The victim was wearing a white T-shirt.

It was gathered that a police officer was critically injured after being attacked by protesters near the Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency’s (KASTLEA) office. It was not clear whether the officer died.

Calls to the State Police Command’s spokesman, Mansir Hassan, were not answered, neither was a text message sent to him replied to.

Teenager shot dead in Abuja

Also yesterday, a stray bullet reportedly hit and killed a teenager at the NNPC Junction at Kubwa, Abuja, along the Abuja-Zuba Expressway.

A resident, Sani Abdullahi, said police officers arrived the area around 2pm and dispersed the protesters.

“The youths, however, reassembled around Zenith Bank junction in the area, pelting the security men who tried to open the inner streets for free movement.

“The security men fired shots into the air, and in the process, the victim, who is yet to be identified, was reportedly hit around his neck”, the resident said. It was gathered that policemen took the victim’s body to the Kubwa General Hospital.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, did not respond to a message sent to her on the incident.

NBA to probe security officers’ excesses

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday confirmed some of the killings in Suleja area of Niger State, vowing to take action.

The chairman of Suleja branch of the NBA, Abdullahi Liman, told our correspondent on the telephone that as directed by the national president of the association, he had gone to the residence of one of the deceased, Yahaya Nda Isah, to get credible information for further action.

He said: “The national level of the NBA has asked all the branches to constitute monitoring committees in respect of the protest.

“So, we are going round to see what is happening. I got information that a man was shot dead and I came to the house of the victim (Yahaya Nda Isah) to confirm things for myself, and I saw the corpse.

“So, what we are doing now is to gather information in respect of the incident and I will reach out to the national level so that we know what to do next in respect of the issue. This cannot be denied”, he said.

The NBA had promised to provide pro bono legal services for any peaceful protesters assaulted or intimidated during the nationwide protest.

NBA President, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), had directed chairpersons in all 130 NBA branches across the country to monitor the protest, saying the measures were in recognition of the fundamental and guaranteed constitutional rights of citizens to assemble and protest.