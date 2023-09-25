✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Day-old baby dumped on Jigawa farm

  A newborn baby boy was in the early hours of Sunday found inside a carton by a man, identified simply as Dubore, on his farm…

Day-old baby dumped on Jigawa farm
    By Ali Rabiu Ali

 

A newborn baby boy was in the early hours of Sunday found inside a carton by a man, identified simply as Dubore, on his farm in Wurya village in Gwaram LGA of Jigawa State.

Debore was said to have rushed and informed the Village Head of Wurya.

The Personal Assistant (PA) the Chairman of Gwaram LGA, Alhaji Tamaji Gwaram, who was contacted by the village head about the baby, said they took him to the DPO of Gwaram, and was later taken to the hospital and confirmed healthy.

He further said that the Chairman of Gwaram, Hon Zaharaddeen Abubakar, ordered them to find a woman who would take care of the baby and that they later found a woman, Rukayya Aliyu, and she promised to take care of the baby with the consent of her husband and District Head of Wurya, Malam Aminu Abdul-Hamid.

The PA said after they found the caregiver the local government chairman ordered them to give the baby name which is the chairman’s name “Zaharadden” and his caregiver’s name Aminu.

He added that the boy had been given the name Zaharaddeen Aminu Gwaram.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the story.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: