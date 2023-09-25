Day-old baby dumped on Jigawa farm

A newborn baby boy was in the early hours of Sunday found inside a carton by a man, identified simply as Dubore, on his farm…

A newborn baby boy was in the early hours of Sunday found inside a carton by a man, identified simply as Dubore, on his farm in Wurya village in Gwaram LGA of Jigawa State.

Debore was said to have rushed and informed the Village Head of Wurya.

The Personal Assistant (PA) the Chairman of Gwaram LGA, Alhaji Tamaji Gwaram, who was contacted by the village head about the baby, said they took him to the DPO of Gwaram, and was later taken to the hospital and confirmed healthy.

He further said that the Chairman of Gwaram, Hon Zaharaddeen Abubakar, ordered them to find a woman who would take care of the baby and that they later found a woman, Rukayya Aliyu, and she promised to take care of the baby with the consent of her husband and District Head of Wurya, Malam Aminu Abdul-Hamid.

The PA said after they found the caregiver the local government chairman ordered them to give the baby name which is the chairman’s name “Zaharadden” and his caregiver’s name Aminu.

He added that the boy had been given the name Zaharaddeen Aminu Gwaram.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the story.

