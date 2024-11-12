Day-old baby abandoned in Niger

A day-old baby girl has been reportedly abandoned by a yet-to-be-known mother in the New Market Area of Minna, the Niger State capital.

Residents told City & Crime that the baby was found around 1am on Monday when her cry was heard behind one of the houses.

One of the residents, Maryam Abdullah, told our correspondent that a nurse had been engaged to examine the health of the baby before handing her over to the authorities for proper care.

She said, “The baby was found at the back of one of the houses at the New Market area around 1am when residents heard her cry. A nurse has been engaged to examine the health of the baby and she has been confirmed to be in good health. So, we want to contact the appropriate authorities to take custody of the baby.”