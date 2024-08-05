Day 5: Protesters Return To Ojota After Hoodlums’ Dispersal

Protesters resumed their agitation at Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos, on Monday, despite the dispersal by hoodlums on Sunday. Daily Trust reports that the protesters were…

Protesters resumed their agitation at Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos, on Monday, despite the dispersal by hoodlums on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters were chased away after some of their leaders announced withdrawal from the approved venue following the national broadcast of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who called for dialogue.

But early this morning, the protesters under the aegis of Socialist Workers League and Democratic Social Movement displayed placards and banners to demonstrate their displeasure and press their demand.

One of the protesters, Precious Oruche, said the protest would continue until the President met the demands bordering on addressing policies on reduction of hike price of food and fuel.

“I am ready to die for democracy. There is hunger in Nigeria. How can the president address the country for seven minutes without addressing the issue?,” she lamented.

Yemi Ayeni stressed that the protesters have the fundamental rights to express their concerns, saying their plights were exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy and stringent economic policies.

“We are saying president Tinubu should think outside the box. Nigeria cannot grow rice that it can’t feed. During the time of Buhari, there was a pyramid of rice, where is the rice today?

“We are not here to hijack the government. You may have a power but when you don’t know what to do it may kill. Protest is not a crime. When you beat a child that child will cry,” he said.

The police officers are heavily present in Ojota and Ikeja under bridge.