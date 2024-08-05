✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Day 5: DJ entertains #EndBadGovernance protesters in Lagos

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayode, on Monday, granted Disk Jockey (DJ) Adekunle Opeyemi, known as DJ Opsson, permission to stage his musical instrument…

img 20240805 wa0006
img 20240805 wa0006
    By Dotun Omisakin

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayode, on Monday, granted Disk Jockey (DJ) Adekunle Opeyemi, known as DJ Opsson, permission to stage his musical instrument inside the Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos.

Earlier, policemen had denied the DJ mounting his musical instrument inside the Park, claiming they were acting on the order from the CP.

The denial sparked a mild drama as the protesters tried to force the musical instruments inside, leading to slight outrage.

After two hours of non-musical interlude, the CP returned to the protest scene.

One of the lawyers to the protesters, Justice Ojienoh, approached him, requesting the DJ to mount his instrument.

The CP gave a nod to the request which elicited excitement.

The protesters are still at the scene, dancing to the songs by the DJ.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories