Day 5: DJ entertains #EndBadGovernance protesters in Lagos

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayode, on Monday, granted Disk Jockey (DJ) Adekunle Opeyemi, known as DJ Opsson, permission to stage his musical instrument inside the Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos.

Earlier, policemen had denied the DJ mounting his musical instrument inside the Park, claiming they were acting on the order from the CP.

The denial sparked a mild drama as the protesters tried to force the musical instruments inside, leading to slight outrage.

After two hours of non-musical interlude, the CP returned to the protest scene.

One of the lawyers to the protesters, Justice Ojienoh, approached him, requesting the DJ to mount his instrument.

The CP gave a nod to the request which elicited excitement.

The protesters are still at the scene, dancing to the songs by the DJ.